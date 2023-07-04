UPDATE 3:57 PM

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued in Siouxland covering NE Nebraska and some of western Iowa. This watch will be in effect until 10 PM, so could put some dampners on plans for outdoor parades, BBQ, and firework displays. Some cities have already canceled displays such as Bronson, IA.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

349 PM CDT Tue Jul 4 2023

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska…

At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartington,

moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM this evening

PREVIOUS 3:37 PM:

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Madison County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska…

Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska…

At 323 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Battle Creek to 3 miles

northwest of Monroe, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

