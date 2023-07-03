The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL POCAHONTAS AND NORTH CENTRAL CALHOUN COUNTIES…

At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Twin

Lake, or 7 miles north of Rockwell City, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Emergency management. At 637 PM quarter sized hail was

reported at North Twin Lake.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Manson.