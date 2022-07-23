UPDATE:

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Pocahontas County in northwestern Iowa… Humboldt County in north central Iowa… Until 1045 PM CDT.

At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocahontas,

moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include…

Pocahontas, Dakota City, Humboldt, Laurens, Fonda, Rolfe, Gilmore

City, Livermore, Bode, Lu Verne, Thor, Palmer, Havelock, Rutland,

Bradgate, Plover, Varina, St. Joseph, Ottosen and Hardy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD

951 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa…

At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Truesdale, or

near Storm Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Newell around 1000 PM CDT.

Albert City around 1005 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

PREVIOUSLY:

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

855 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Sac County in west central Iowa…

Crawford County in west central Iowa…

Western Carroll County in west central Iowa…

At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Denison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Vail around 900 PM CDT.

Arcadia and Westside around 910 PM CDT.

Wall Lake Municipal Airport around 915 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Breda, Carroll and Auburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

849 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Webster County in central Iowa…

Southeastern Sac County in west central Iowa…

Calhoun County in west central Iowa…

At 849 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Hawk

Lake, or 10 miles southeast of Sac City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Lake City around 900 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Rockwell City, Lohrville, Rockwell City Municipal Airport, Rinard,

Farnhamville, Somers, Knierim, Gowrie, Callender and Moorland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

827 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Monona County in west central Iowa…

At 826 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Onawa to 4 miles east of Blencoe to 2 miles

extending from near Onawa to 4 miles east of Blencoe to 2 miles northwest of Pisgah, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Emergency management. These storms produced a 74 mph wind gust in Tekamah. IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Moorhead and Castana around 835 PM CDT.

Soldier around 840 PM CDT.

Mapleton and Ute around 845 PM CDT.

This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 107 and 115.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

729 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Burt County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska…

Western Washington County in east central Nebraska…

Dodge County in east central Nebraska…

At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of

Dodge, or 18 miles southwest of West Point, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Snyder around 735 PM CDT.

Scribner around 745 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Hooper, Nickerson and Arlington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

705 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska…

Southern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska…

At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Creston, or

20 miles south of Norfolk, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Leigh around 715 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Clarkson and Howells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

621 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Madison County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northeastern Boone County in northeastern Nebraska…

At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Newman Grove, or 17 miles northeast of Albion, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include…

Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.