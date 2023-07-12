Multiple severe thunderstorm warning in Siouxland for the morning hours as we will remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 AM this morning. Stay weather aware for the morning commute.

Current Statements-

541 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa…

Woodbury County in west central Iowa…

Southeastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa…

Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa…

Ida County in west central Iowa…

At 540 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Cleghorn to near Moville to Sloan, moving east

at 40 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Marcus and Cleghorn around 545 AM CDT.

Cherokee, Pierson and Larrabee around 555 AM CDT.

Anthon and Smithland around 600 AM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Monona County in west central Iowa…

Western Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Burt County in east central Nebraska…

Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska…

Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

Saunders County in east central Nebraska…

Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska…

Washington County in east central Nebraska…

Dodge County in east central Nebraska…

Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northeastern Butler County in east central Nebraska…

Southern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska…

Central Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

At 518 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles west of Winnebago to 4 miles north of Snyder

to 2 miles northeast of Platte Center, moving southeast at 80 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

459 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lyon County in northwestern Iowa…

Osceola County in northwestern Iowa…

Sioux County in northwestern Iowa…

O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota…

Northern Union County in southeastern South Dakota…

At 459 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Ellsworth to near Hull to Craig, moving east at

50 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

George and Boyden around 505 AM CDT.

Orange City, Little Rock and Matlock around 510 AM CDT.

Sheldon, Sibley, Alton and Hospers around 515 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Ashton, Granville, Sanborn, Archer, Primghar, Ocheyedan, Melvin,

Paullina, Harris and Hartley.

429 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Woodbury County in west central Iowa…

Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa…

Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa…

Dakota County in northeastern Nebraska…

Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska…

Southeastern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota…

Union County in southeastern South Dakota…

At 428 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Beresford to 7 miles west of Union Grove State Park

to near Plainview, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Vermillion, Beresford and Union Grove State Park around 435 AM

CDT.

Alcester around 440 AM CDT.

Hawarden around 445 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Akron, Ireton, Maurice, Craig, Merrill, Concord, Dixon In Dixon

County, Struble, Le Mars and Allen.

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Madison County in northeastern Nebraska…

Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska…

Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska…

Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska…

Knox County in northeastern Nebraska…

Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northern Boone County in northeastern Nebraska…

Northwestern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska…

At 420 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles northeast of Crofton to 11 miles northwest

of Ericson, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Yankton and Crofton around 425 AM CDT.

Fordyce and St. Helena around 430 AM CDT.

Hartington and Wynot around 435 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

405 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska…

Clay County in southeastern South Dakota…

Southeastern Bon Homme County in southeastern South Dakota…

Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota…

At 404 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Utica to 6 miles south of Tabor, moving

southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Yankton and Mayfield around 410 AM CDT.

Mission Hill around 415 AM CDT.

Wakonda and Volin around 420 AM CDT.

Vermillion, Meckling and Maskell around 430 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Gayville and Lesterville.

401 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023 The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 400 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southwest of Wynot, or 6 miles north of Hartington, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Wynot around 405 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brooky Bottom, Obert, The Highway 84 and 15 Junction, Bow Valley and St. Helena Boat Dock.

344 AM CDT Wed Jul 12 2023

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a