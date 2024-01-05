SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a rather quiet start to the new year, we’re watching a potentially impactful storm to open the second week of 2024.

Unlike the messy Christmas Day storm, this system looks to produce all snow with temperatures below freezing (32°) at both the onset of the snow and throughout the duration of the storm.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued in advance of the storm through NE Nebraska and southern NW Iowa. This includes: Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne counties in NE Nebraska, as well as Harrison and Monona counties in NW Iowa from 9 p.m. this Sunday (Jan. 7) through 6 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 9).

The Omaha/Valley, Nebraska National Weather has highlighted these areas as having the potential for up to 7 inches of snow that could create very difficult travel with hazardous conditions that could have impacts on morning and evening commutes.

However, focus less on snow totals at this point as it is still a few days out, and as with most winter storms, storm track often shifts around in the lead up to onset, so accumulation potential will shift and change over the next few days.

As of right now, as discussed above, there are still some details, including track and exact snow amounts (including where heaviest snow total placement ends up) that remain uncertain. However, latest model runs have been trending towards higher snow totals and an increasing likelihood of an impactful snowfall through parts of Siouxland. Minor to moderate travel impacts are possible, especially through NE Nebraska and southern portions of NW Iowa.

There is high confidence in snow starting up late Sunday night into the early morning hours Monday and persisting through early Tuesday morning. So this will be a longer duration, steady snowfall that accumulates through Monday as opposed to a heavier, quick accumulation.

That being said, breezy winds, ramping up Sunday night could also create issues with blowing snow and reduced visibilities as snow falls steadily through Monday, another thing we’ll be monitoring closely.

This system is something we’ve been monitoring very closely the past week or so and will continue to watch. Check back with the KCAU 9 Weather team for the latest updates and information on this storm in the coming days, as well as any new alerts that may be issued.