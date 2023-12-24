SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Winter is here and with it comes the typical hazards: cold, snow, ice, sleet, and wind. And with those hazards come several different variations of watches, warnings, and advisories. So what are they and what’s the difference between a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory? And what exactly is a Snow Squall Warning?

There are three types of commonly issued weather alert products: Advisory, Watch, and Warning.

An Advisory is typically issued 24 to 36 hours ahead of the onset of hazardous weather. These issued for weather events (example: snowfall, extreme cold) that generally won’t pose significant threat to life and/or property, but still have travel impacts or impact day to day activity.

During the winter months, these are commonly issued in the form of a “Winter Weather Advisory.”

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued when any of the following are expected:

3-6″ of snow in a 12 hour period

5-8″ of snow in 24 hour period

less than 0.5″ of sleet OR less than 0.25″ of ice

Blowing snow occasionally reducing visibility below 1/4 mile

When an Advisory is issued, you should use extra caution when doing any travel, monitor the forecast, and be prepared for possible impacts.

The next product is a Watch. A watch, whether it’s a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Tornado Watch, or Winter Storm Watch, are issued in advance of hazardous weather. However, unlike Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches which are frequently issued the day of the event and just hours in advance, a Winter Storm Watch is often issued 2 to 3 days ahead of when significant, potentially life-threatening winter weather is expected to begin.

The main example of a watch during winter is a Winter Storm Watch:

This is issued in advance of the onset of significant winter weather which is forecast or expected to meet or exceed Winter Storm Warning criteria.

The third and most serious of alerts is a Warning. Warnings are issued within 24 to 48 hours or less of the onset of a weather event in which confidence is high that the event will pose a threat to life and property. There are several different warnings issued during the winter.

Winter Storm Warning:

A Winter Storm Warning is issued if any of the following are expected:

6+ inches of snow in a 12 hour period

8+ inches of snow in a 24 hour period

0.5+” of sleet

Any combination of these criteria which will cause life threatening conditions

Significant ice accumulation is not included in a Winter Storm Warning, instead an Ice Storm Warning would typically be issued.

Ice Storm Warning:

0.25″+ of ice within 12 hours or less (NWS Omaha)

0.25″+ of ice 24 hours or less (NWS Sioux Falls & NWS Des Moines)

The other main type of winter warning pertaining to precipitation is a Blizzard Warning, which is issued when:

Sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater forecast with falling/blowing snow and will likely result in visibilities 1/4 mile or less due to the falling/blowing snow for 3+ hours and are expected within the next 12 to 24 hours.

National Weather Service (NWS) offices have also implemented something called a Snow Squall Warning.

These last between 30-60 minutes and are issued for:

Short duration, intense bursts of snow & wind that lead to whiteout conditions and the potential for flash freezing on roads

When warnings are issued, you should finish making final preparations ahead of the impending inclement weather, monitor the forecast for further updates, and be ready to take action as needed during the warned time period.

However, before any of these watches, warnings, or advisories are issued, the National Weather Service puts out outlooks. Outlooks can be issued up to seven days/one week in advance. An outlook is put out when significant weather is possible but still not guaranteed. These simply indicate whether or not hazardous weather is possible sometime in the next several days. If hazardous weather is possible, you should monitor the forecast and check back for updates and possible watches, warnings or advisories that may be issued closer to the time of onset of the hazardous conditions.

For more information on the different types of alerts issued by the National Weather Service, visit: