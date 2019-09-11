Two confirmed tornados touchdown in Sioux Falls, travel not advised

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) — Two tornados are confirmed to have passed through southern Sioux Falls shortly before midnight tearing down powerlines and causing outages for thousands of residents.

Sioux Falls Fire and Police working to clear downed trees and survey the damage.

The Red Cross now opening a shelter for folks displaced by the storm.

“I was laying in bed watching TV and it sounded like a freight train over the house so I got up, dashed into my closet and it felt like the roof was going to come off,” said Julie Mericle a Sioux Falls resident.

The Sioux Falls Mayor is asking the public to stay at home or wherever they are as there is too much debris throughout the city.