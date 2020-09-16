Watch: Overturned boats, widespread flooding and damage in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The United Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road and much of the city underwater.
The city will remain closed until at least after noon.
