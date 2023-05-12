SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Updated 5/12/23-4:18 PM)

A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Madison County until 4:30 PM CDT. A confirmed tornado was located 5 miles south of Lindsay or 16 miles east of Albion, moving north at 40 mph. This is a CONFIRMED tornado on the ground. This tornado looks to pass just to the east of Newman Grove. Seek shelter now if you are in the path of this extremely dangerous storm. Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest level of your home. If you are outdoors or in a car or mobile home, seek shelter in the closest sturdy building or substantial shelter immediately.

A Tornado Warning has also been issued for western portions of Madison County and Southeastern Antelope County, just southeast of Neligh until 4:45 PM. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles northwest of Newman Grove or 10 miles northeast of Albion, moving north at 30 mph. This extremely dangerous storm is capable of producing a tornado at any given time and could also produce quarter sized hail. Seek shelter now if you are in the path of this extremely dangerous storm. Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest level of your home. If you are outdoors or in a car or mobile home, seek shelter in the closest sturdy building or substantial shelter immediately.

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley Nebraska has CANCELED the Tornado Warning for south central Antelope County. Rotation within this storm has weakened.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado WATCH through 9 PM this evening for: Harrison, Ida. Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties in far western portion of Iowa; Clay, Union, and Yankton Counties in southeast South Dakota; and encompassing the entire KCAU 9 viewing area in Northeast Nebraska of: Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dixon, Dakota, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

A few tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts are possible within these areas through the rest of the afternoon and into the late evening hours. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in/near the areas under the watch. Be alert for changing weather conditions and have multiple ways to get warnings. You should never depend on outdoor warning systems as they are designed to be heard outside and not within a home or building. Stay up to date with the latest updates and any warnings that may be issued over the next several hours and know what to do and where to go if a warning is issued for your area. You can find all the latest watches and warnings and all updates on storms as they happen at https://www.siouxlandproud.com/weather. Updates can also be found on our social media pages.