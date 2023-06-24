SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Updated 6/24/23; 3:30 PM) – A round of scattered showers and storms throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening poses another severe weather threat the next several hours, especially through eastern portions of the KCAU 9 viewing area.

A few isolated severe storms are possible into the evening and could pose a damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornado threat.

For that reason, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Tornado Watch for Pocahontas and Calhoun Counties through 7:00 PM Saturday evening.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings should they be issued, know which county you live in for warnings, know where to go in your home during severe weather, and stay alert for changing weather conditions.

