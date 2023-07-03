SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KCAU) — (4:55 p.m.): A tornado warning for Parts of Yankton and Bon Homme Counties has expired as of 4:45 p.m. The NWS in Sioux Falls said the storm that caused the warning weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Sioux County in Iowa and Union County in South Dakota until 5:30 p.m. Hail up to the size of a quarter and winds of up to 60 miles per hour are possible with the storm. The weather service reports that the storm is near stationary.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, wind damage is expected to roofs, siding and trees.

———

(4:30p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for part of western Yankton County.

The warning came at 4:10 p.m. on Monday and was expected to last until 4:45 p.m. The warning covers Lesterville South Dakota as well as parts of Bon Homme and Yankton counties. A tornado was observed in the threat and there was believed to be pea-sized hail associated with the storm.

According to a tweet from the NWS Sioux Falls estimates that about 903 people are affected by the warning.

Flying Debris will be dangerous without cover, tree damage is likely and Mobile Homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Those in impacted areas are recommended to go inside and take cover in an interior room in the lower level of a building. If you cannot get indoors move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself form flying debris.