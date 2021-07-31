Title: July 31 – 4:30 PM: A Nice end to July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thanks to the cold front yesterday, temperatures have been cooler in the area getting us down closer to a more seasonal low to mid 80s.

Haze from wildfire smoke due to the fires in western U.S. has persisted in the area, so be cautious. In some places, an air quality alert is in effect until 3 PM Tuesday.

Winds have been from the northwest at speeds between 5 and 10 mph with clear skies throughout the day. These conditions will continue through the evening with winds shifting to the north and temperatures falling to the 50s.

Tomorrow will be nearly a repeat of today, albeit with a little less smoke coverage for the region thanks to another cold front passing through. We’ll have sunshine and mild temperatures for the a few more days.

