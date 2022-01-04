SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With an approaching cold front in the area winds have been a little breezy and from the south along for warmer air to move into the area and pushing temperatures into above seasonal average ranges for the area.

But the warm weather won’t last as the front will slide through during the afternoon, leading to a wind shift, strengthening winds, and colder temperatures.

Behind the front and through the evening winds will be sustained at over 20 mph and reach to 30 mph in some places and gust will also reach up to 55 mph through the evening. Paired with the single digit low temperatures that are forecasted, wind chills will reach down to 10° below 0° close to 20° below in some cases.

Due to the strong winds a wind advisory has been issued for most of siouxland and will go into effect at 6 PM today, Jan 4th, and last until 12 PM tomorrow, Jan 5th.

A wind chill advisory has also be put into effect in some northern parts of Iowa and southeastern South Dakota.

Be prepared for the colder weather to start the day tomorrow.