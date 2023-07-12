SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An active morning start with severe thunderstorms in the viewing area this morning. The severe weather ran from about 3 in the morning until 7 AM.

The storms this morning had strong winds, large hail, as well as heavy localized rainfall. Some area seeing over 2 inches of rain in just a few hours with their heavy downpours.

The strong winds with gusts over 50 mph, even reaching 80 mph gusts in Beresford, SD. Many of these storms have led to wide spread tree damage with some trees knocked over even. While tree damage has been the most common, theirs been reports of a pool roof blown off in Council Bluffs, IA.

These pictures Ravine Park Drive in Morningside.

The storms even lead to wide spread power outages through the tri-state area with Iowa being the state most affected. at one point this morning over 10,000 were without power. That number has been slowly improving though.

Since then conditions have been quiet and we’ll have clearing skies for the afternoon.