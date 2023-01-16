SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Updates on the new system have snow making their way through Siouxland in a heavy band. We currently have the track going straight through the region with the heaviest accumulation expected to the south of of the viewing area. Lower snow totals to north.

The snow will move in with another low as we go through the day on Wednesday. Morning commutes will be good, but as we progress through the morning we’ll begin to see some light accumulation before it really picks up. Heavier snowfall is favored during the afternoon and into the evening with some rates of an inch an hour or more.

Accumulation is currently ranging from an inch to the north by Sioux falls to over 6 inches to closer towards Omaha. Almost like it’s trying to make up for the heavy snow that was dumped in Sioux Falls a week and a half ago.