Siouxland Midday Forecast: March 12, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -Good early afternoon and happy Fri-Yay Siouxland! Here’s the current view outside right now.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 40s and low 50s across the area. Winds are on the light side from the east, northeast up to 10 mph.

Winds will eventually shift and come from the east, south east later this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some morning cloud coverage, but a gradual decrease in clouds, leading to a sunny afternoon.

We will continue to see mostly sunny skies today with mild temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight we will see partly cloudy to eventually mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the low-30s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be on the mild side with highs in the mid-50s, but will also be on the cloudy side. Showers may start moving into the southwestern Siouxland area between 3 and 5 pm tomorrow afternoon, with showers starting to reach the metro area between 7 and 10 pm tomorrow evening and night. Temperatures overnight into Sunday will stay in the low 40s, which means we are strictly looking at showers and no wintery mix or snow (yet) heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning we will see our heaviest round of showers through the morning hours with winds increasing up to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph or higher through the morning and afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s Sunday afternoon. However, through Sunday evening into the overnight hours, temperatures will slowly decrease into the upper 20s by Monday morning.

As temperatures start to fall, to the freezing mark of 32 degrees by Sunday evening, we will likely see a transition from showers to a wintery mix of rain and snow. By midnight Sunday, or 12 am Monday morning. We will see that wintery mix transition to a more snow than rain wintery mix.

We will see light snow in the area through Monday morning, with a chance to see that transition back into showers during the late morning hours after temperatures rise from the upper-20s to above freezing in the low to mid 40s by Monday afternoon.

Projected rainfall totals around the area are ranging from under a quarter of an inch in northeastern Siouxland, and 1 to 2 inches projected for central and southern Siouxland. And just to show you how light snow totals are going to be (and you can thank the rain prior to the transition to snow for this one), we are looking at a dusting in central Siouxland up to 3 inches, possibly 4 in northeastern Siouxland.

Today however, we are looking at our last sunny day for a while with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and a high of 54. Tonight will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping to a low of 33 by tomorrow morning.

And the 9 on 9 Forecast for this weekend into next week shows that we are looking at a drop in temperatures following this weekend’s cold front, which is looking to bring in precipitation from showers to a wintery mix and light snow possible, with a second round of a rain/snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday as highs hover in the low- to mid-40s next week with sunshine and 50s returning by the end of next week.