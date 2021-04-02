Siouxland Midday Forecast: April 2, 2021

The current view outside shows that it is sunny but windy.

Current conditions in Sioux City from the Sioux Gateway Airport shows we are in the 50s with a good breeze. Today’s 4-inch soil temperature is still sitting at 42 degrees due to the chill we’ve had overnight the past few nights.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 50s across the area. We will see upper 60s and low 70s across Siouxland by this afternoon.

Despite pleasant temperatures and sunny skies, winds are strong from the south up to 25 mph. We are looking at stronger winds all day today before they start to calm down overnight into tomorrow morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a clear and quiet morning in Siouxland despite some windy conditions.

The stormcast shows that we are looking at sunny skies all day today as well as windy conditions. Despite those winds, we are going to have pleasant temperatures around the 70 degree mark this afternoon. Tonight will stay mostly clear but cool as temperatures dip into the 40s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow (Saturday) will start off in the 40s before temperatures rise into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours with more sunshine in the area and light winds up to 10 mph. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be another cool one with temperatures dipping into the 40s overnight. Easter Sunday may start off in the 40s, but temperatures will rise into the low 80s by the afternoon with a light breeze returning to the area through the morning and afternoon hours, with more sunshine. Sunday night will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy with a chance for some very light sprinkles in eastern Siouxland heading into Monday morning. But don’t worry, we are looking at more sunshine throughout Monday with highs in the 80s again.

Today, however, is going to be pleasant but windy with sunny skies and a high of 70 by this afternoon. Tonight, will be mostly clear and cool as we fall to a low of 40 by tomorrow morning with winds dying down overnight.

The 9 on 9 forecast shows that we are looking at mostly sunny skies through the weekend and into the start of next week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Howeverl, a cold front next week will bring in showers and possible thunderstorms, as well as drop temperatures from the 70s back down to the 50s and 60s going into next weekend.