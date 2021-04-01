Siouxland Midday Forecast: April 1, 2021

Current conditions in Sioux City shows we are in the upper 30s with low humidity and a soil temperature around 42 degrees.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 30s and 40s across the area.

Winds are coming from the south up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a quiet and sunny morning in Siouxland.

As we take a look at the stormcast now, you can see that we are looking at those quiet and sunny conditions continuing with a light breeze mixed in and mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. We will stay on the breezy and clear side tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s by tomorrow morning. But don’t worry Siouxland, by tomorrow afternoon we are not only looking at more sunshine and that breeze once again…But we are looking at temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!! Winds are looking to increase to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible through the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Tomorrow night will stay on the clear but cool side as temperatures dip into the 40s by Saturday morning. Now, if you think tomorrow’s temperatures are nice, wait until Saturday afternoon. We are looking at more sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid-70s! It’s going to be pleasant to be outside this weekend. Saturday night will be on the cool and clear side, perfect for the easter bunny to hide his/her eggs around for easter morning Sunday.

We are looking at a high of 53 by this afternoon with a light breeze and sunny skies. Tonight, will be chilly and breezy as we fall to a low of 37 by tomorrow morning.

And the 9 on 9 Forecast shows that we will see temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s by this weekend with a minor cold front moving through Tuesday bringing in some light showers, possible thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures.