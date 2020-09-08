Siouxland Forecast: September 8, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

Today is definitely a day to not only grab that umbrella but also that jacket as you head out the door because it’s going to be a chilly one today!

We’re looking at widespread showers throughout the day, with a cloudy and rainy week ahead, and sunshine returning by Saturday.

Temperatures this morning are already on that cooler side in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Today is going to be another breezy day with winds from the northeast. Winds are currently between 5 and 15 mph from the northeast.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been cloudy overnight as showers started to move into the area from the southwest between 3 and 4 this morning.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a high of 47 by this afternoon with widespread showers.

Then tonight we will continue to see those showers as winds die down and we fall to a low of 43 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how much rain we could see in the area throughout today!