Siouxland Forecast: September 28, 2020

Good Monday morning Siouxland, I hope you all had a great weekend!

We are looking at a cooler and windy day today and a dry and mild week ahead with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and low 50s with light winds from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas starting to see breezy conditions up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a partly cloudy night with a few light sprinkles in northern Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be partly cloudy, cool with a high of 60 by this afternoon, and windy.

Then tonight we will continue to be partly cloudy and quiet as we fall to a low of 42 by tomorrow morning.

