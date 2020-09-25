Siouxland Forecast: September 25, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We have made it through a week of summer like weather or the start of fall!

It’s still looking like we will have a relatively hot weekend but a cooldown coming our way Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s with light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph across Siouxland.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a nice clear and quiet night in Siouxland leading to a clear and sunny morning.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be toasty and sunny as temperatures rise to a high of 87 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will see an increase in cloud coverage as we become partly cloudy while staying mild overnight with a low of 57 by tomorrow morning.

I’ll have more details about that cooldown coming our way between 5 and 7 on Good Day Siouxland!