Siouxland Forecast: September 24, 2020

Good Thursday morning Siouxland! It is Friday Junior which means one more day after today and the weekend is ours!

We are still looking at summer time heat lingering in Siouxland with minimal rain chances mixed in and a major cool down coming our way with more fall like temperatures.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the upper 50s and low 60s with light winds from the south between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy skies overnight with some light sprinkles mixed in.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be comfortable and sunny today with a high of 84 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will be mostly clear and quiet as we fall to a low of 59 by tomorrow morning.

