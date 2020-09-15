Siouxland Forecast: September 15, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at another smoky and windy day today

Temperatures are currently in the 50s across the Siouxland area this morning with light winds from the S between 5 and 10 mph. We will see these winds increase throughout the day today.

The wildfire smoke forecast shows that we have a small amount of smoke in the area this morning but throughout the day we could see the smoke get a little thicker out there.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be smoky and windy but comfortable temperature wise with a high of 83 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will continue to stay on the hazy and mild side as we fall to a low of 57 by tomorrow morning.

