Siouxland Forecast: September 11, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We are looking at showers and thunderstorms returning today but a pleasant week coming up with sunshine and highs in the 80s.



Temperatures are currently in the 50s across the area this morning with light winds from the east between 5 and 10 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a fairly quiet night around Siouxland with mostly cloudy skies and a very light mist, which is so light that the radar doesn’t can’t even pick it up.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that we could see some morning fog with afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms possible as we rise to a high of 60 by this afternoon.



Then tonight we could see lingering showers in the area as we fall to a low of 51 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those showers return to the area later today!