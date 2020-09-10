Siouxland Forecast: September 10th, 2020

Good Thursday morning Siouxland!

We have seen a fairly rainy and cool night but today is looking to be mostly dry and cloudy with more rain on the way tomorrow but gradual warming throughout this week into next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side again in the 40s across the area with light winds from the north between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen another round of light showers across the area overnight.

But today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 62 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will continue to stay mostly cloudy and cool with light winds and a low of 50 by tomorrow morning.

As always tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see dry and sunny weather return to Siouxland.