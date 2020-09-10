Siouxland Forecast: September 10, 2020

Today has been a bit nicer with some sunshine and temperatures around 60°. Tonight looks to be quiet and cloudy with a low around 48° with a few showers around sunrise. As we head into Friday we’ll see some showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. We will see a few showers overnight and into Saturday morning with a bit of wrap around moisture on the backside of the system.Rainfall totals will end up around .1-.2″ by the time Saturday rolls around. Saturday afternoon will be warmer in the 70s with a bit of sunshine. Sunday looks nice and sunny with even warmer temps expected next week.

