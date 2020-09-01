Siouxland Forecast: September 1, 2020

Good morning and happy Tuesday Siouxland!

We are seeing a much quieter start to our day compared to yesterday. This week is looking to be sunny and pleasant with warm days and cool nights, and dry conditions sticking around.

Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 50s across Siouxland with calm winds for a majority of the area and winds between 5 and 10 mph portions of Siouxland.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that a few light showers moved into the western Siouxland areas between 1 and 3 this morning.

Today’ out the door forecast shows that temperatures will rise to a high around 81 by this afternoon with some morning sprinkles possible and afternoon sunshine.

Then tonight we will be on the quiet and cool side as we fall to a low of 57 by tomorrow morning.

