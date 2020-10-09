Siouxland Forecast: October 9, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We are looking at a hot and sunny day today with a cold front moving through Sunday and 60s returning next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side in the 60s across the area.

Winds are still breezy from the south between 10 and 15 mph, and will continue to stay breezy throughout the day today.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be hot and sunny with a high of 89 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will continue to stay clear but cool and quiet as we fall to a low of 50 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how cool next week is going to be!