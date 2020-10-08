Siouxland Forecast: October 8, 2020

Today has been a very nice day with a bit of wind and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Tonight will be a bit breezy with winds from the SW at 5-15 MPH and we’ll have mild temps in the lower 60s. Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll also have very sunny skies to go along with the nice temperatures.

The weekend looks nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night we’ll have a cold front move through and bring us a chance of some showers. Next week appears to be cooler with temperatures around where they should be this time of year.