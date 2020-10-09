Siouxland Forecast: October 9, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — People in south Louisiana steeled themselves Friday as Hurricane Delta delivered bands of rain, strong winds and rising water ahead of its expected arrival in a part of the state still recovering from a deadly catastrophic hurricane six weeks ago.

In the city of Lake Charles, located about 30 miles inland from where Delta was expected to make landfall, rain pelted the tarp-covered roofs of buildings that Hurricane Laura battered when it barreled through Louisiana in late August and killed at least 27 people in the state.