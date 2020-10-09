Siouxland Forecast: October 9, 2020

A cool night is ahead with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will be clear and winds will be light. Tomorrow will be very warm again with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Sunday looks to be a bit cloudier with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Sunday night is when we’ll see a chance for some showers and maybe a few storms with a cold front moving through the region. Next week will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s to start the week.