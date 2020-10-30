Siouxland Forecast: October 30, 2020

Good Friday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at cool fall weather today, warmer temperatures tomorrow for Halloween, and highs in the 60s and 70s next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the upper 20s and low 30s with a light breeze from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be another cool and sunny day with a high of 48 by this afternoon.

