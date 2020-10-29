Siouxland Forecast: October 29th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

It’s going to be sunny and cool today, a pleasant Halloween, and much warmer next week.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a wind chill between the upper teens and upper 20s.

Winds this morning are on the breezy side from the north between 5 and 15 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 20 mph.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny and cool today as temperatures rise to a high of 43 by this afternoon.

Tonight is going to be a clear and chilly one. As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how chilly tonight is going to be and what’s in store weather wise for Halloween!

