Siouxland Forecast: October 28th, 2021

KCAU News-Sioux City: After yesterdays record setting fain for the area, clouds will linger through much of the daytime with rising temperatures. We start of the day cooler than yesterday with temperatures in the 40’s, but they’ll rise to be mid 50’s for the region by the end of the day. A gradual clearing of skies is also expected throughout the day. And another breezy day as northern flowing winds above 10 mph with gusts expected up to 40 mph. Lows will be in the 30’s moving forward, so colder starts to the day.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days.