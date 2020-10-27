Siouxland Forecast: October 27, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

Bundle up before heading outside this morning as it’s a bitter one out there!

We are looking at a sunny and dry week ahead with a nice warming trend and a mild Halloween.

Temperatures this morning are ranging from around 10 degrees up to 20 degrees with a wind chill ranging between the negatives in some areas up to 20 degrees.

It may be bitter out there but at least we don’t have strong winds. Winds are nice and light this morning from the south between 0 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have been partly cloudy overnight across the Siouxland area.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are going to be warmer than yesterday but still chilly and sunny with a high of 35 by this afternoon.

Then tonight it’s going to be on that brisk but clear side as we fall to a low of 20 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how warm we could get in the next week.