Siouxland Forecast: October 22nd, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –A below freezing start to the day, but much calmer winds help the area to not feel as cold. Clouds for the morning with a small round of showers in the morning as well, by the early afternoon we see clouds and rain move out of the region closer to Des Moines by that point. With the increase in sunshine, temps will rise to the mid 50’s for the day with east winds close to 5 mph. clear conditions last through the evening as temps fall to the freezing point again.

Daytime highs remain in the 50’s for the weekend with more rain coming our way