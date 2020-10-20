Siouxland Forecast: October 20, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!



We are looking at a cloudy and cool week with some rain/snow mix chances, and highs in the 30s next week!

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the low to mid 30s with light winds from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph across the area.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy overnight with a light rain/snow mix that moved into the area between 12 and 1 this morning.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a few afternoon showers as temperatures rise to a high of 47 by this afternoon.



Then tonight we will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and chilly with a low of 31 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see showers today and when they will clear out of the area.