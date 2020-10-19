Siouxland Forecast: October 19, 2020

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

You may want to bundle up a bit before heading out the door today as we are looking at some wintery mix chances this morning, highs in the 40s and 50s this week, but colder air moving in next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the mid 30s across the area with light winds from the southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some spotty flurries across the area overnight.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at some morning snow and afternoon rain as temperatures rise to a high of 42 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will stay mostly cloudy and chilly as we fall to a low of 33 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when this morning’s light snow will transition into light showers!