Siouxland Forecast: October 16, 2020

Good Friday morning Siouxland! We have made it through the week and after today the weekend is ours!

We are looking at a cool and breezy day today, a pleasant one tomorrow, but a chance for some rain/snow mix this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side once again in the 30s across the Siouxland area.

Winds are on the light side this morning coming from the west, northwest between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have already seen some light flurries along with some sprinkles in portions of the Siouxland area overnight.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage with a light breeze as temperatures rise to a high of 56 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will stay mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy as we fall to a low of 47 by tomorrow morning.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that light wintery mix this weekend!