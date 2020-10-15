Good morning and happy Thursday, or Friday Junior Siouxland!
We are looking at cooler weather moving into the area, but a pleasant and windy Saturday and some sprinkle and flurry chances coming our way next week.
Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 30s across the Siouxland area. With these cooler temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of western and southern Siouxland. This warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m.
Winds are on the lighter side this morning from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing up to 15 mph.
Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the clear and cool side overnight.
Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be cool and sunny today as temperatures rise to a high of 54 degrees by this afternoon.
Then tonight we will be mostly clear with the chance for some isolated sprinkles as we fall to a chilling low of 34 degrees by tomorrow morning.
As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we could see more sprinkles and possible flurries!
Siouxland Forecast: October 15, 2020
