Siouxland Forecast: Oct. 25, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

You can see that it’s another cold one as temperatures remain in the 20s with strong northern winds. Those winds picked up to over 15 mph in many places, leading to reports of some 20 mph gusts.

The radar shows we’re getting a break from the snow, but a chance remains that we may see more this evening.

The overnight low will fall to 20° with NE winds close to 10 mph.

Tomorrow expect a high in the upper 20s with some clouds.

