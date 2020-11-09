Siouxland Forecast: November 9th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good Monday morning Siouxland!

You may want to grab your raincoat or umbrella as you head out the door this morning!

We are looking at a wet start to this week with a mix of rain and snow, a cooler week with highs in the 30s and 40s, but another mild weekend with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures this morning are actually on the warm side in the 60s. This will also be our high for the day as temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day due to the cold front passing through the area in the next couple of hours.

With that, we are looking at another breezy day with winds starting off from the south between 15 and 25 mph, as the cold front passes through the area this morning, we will see winds shift from the south to the northwest.

Satellite and radar imagery shows the cold front is hovering in western and northwestern Siouxland where the scattered showers are.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be rainy and breezy but also cool as temperatures steadily decrease from the mid 60s this morning down to the mid 30s by this evening.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see this cold front pass through the area and when we will see these showers transition into snow.