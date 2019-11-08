Siouxland Forecast: November 8, 2019

Tonight look for clear skies and a low temperature near the freezing mark. A seasonably cool November night.

Saturday will be spectacular with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature peaking at 60° in the afternoon. If you have outdoor work to get done, Saturday will be the day to do it because Sunday is going to be a lot colder with a chance of accumulating snow. Snow amounts on Sunday look to stack up to between a half inch and an inch…unlikely to require any shoveling.

Next week it’ll stay on the chillier side with a high in the mid 20s for Veterans Day Monday. It’ll get gradually warmer approaching next weekend when we should crack back into the 50s. The only other precipitation chance appears to line up for next Wednesday when there’s a chance of a wintry mix happening.