Siouxland Forecast: November 6, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

Today is going to be sunny but breezy, leading to a pleasant but windy weekend and a wet and cooler week next week.

Temperatures are currently ranging from the mid 30s to the low 60s in northwestern Siouxland.

Winds are mainly between 5 and 10 mph from the south with some areas seeing closer to 15 mph.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny and breezy as temperatures rise to a high of 76 by this afternoon.

