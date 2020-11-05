Siouxland Forecast: November 5th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)



Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We are looking at a comfortable day today, highs sticking in the 70s this week, but we will be cooling off next week.

Temperatures are currently in the 30s and 40s this morning with light winds from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be a comfortable day with sunny skies and temperatures rising to a high of 71 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will start cooling off and how cool we could get next week.