Siouxland Forecast: November 4th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

This streak of warm weather is looking to continue through the week until a cold front moves through this weekend leading to a wet and cooler week next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the crisp side again in the 30s with a few 40s mixed in.

Winds are also on the lighter side this morning with several areas seeing calm conditions as winds range up to 15 mph.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be another sunny and pleasant day as temperatures rise to a high of 74 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when that cold front will move through, what kind of precipitation we will see next week, and how cool next week could be!