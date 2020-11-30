Siouxland Forecast: November 30th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and happy Monday, I hope you all got to enjoy your Thanksgiving weekend and any shopping you may have done!

We are looking at a fairly seasonal fall week in Siouxland this week with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions sticking around, and highs in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter cold side in the teens across the area. And this morning’s wind chill is ranging between 0 degrees and about 20 degrees.

Winds are thankfully on the light side this morning from the northwest up to around 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

And as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that it’s going to be a seasonal fall day with sunny skies and a high of 38 by this afternoon.

