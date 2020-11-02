Siouxland Forecast: November 2nd, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

—

Good Monday morning Siouxland!

I hope you all had a wonderful Halloween Weekend with the nice temperatures we had despite the strong winds on Saturday.

We are looking at a warmer than average week in Siouxland with plenty of sunshine mixed in and a cold front projected to move through this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the upper 20s and mid 30s with light winds from the south, southwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny and mild as temperatures rise to a high of 65 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how warm this week is going to be!