Siouxland Forecast November 29, 2019

We’ve had light rain throughout most of the day, and that will continue tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s tonight and we’ll see a cold rain as we head into Saturday morning.

Saturday looks to be cloudy with a few light showers, but we will see a break in the rain during the afternoon. Rain will total around .5 inches throughout most of Siouxland. Saturday evening looks to be the time we will see a transition from a few light rain showers back to snow.

We’ll see light snow showers Saturday night and Sunday morning. Snow accumulations will be light around .5-1” and shouldn’t create many travel issues.

By next week we will see a dry and sunny pattern with temperatures in the 40s.