Siouxland Forecast November 29, 2019

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve had light rain throughout most of the day, and that will continue tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s tonight and we’ll see a cold rain as we head into Saturday morning.

Saturday looks to be cloudy with a few light showers, but we will see a break in the rain during the afternoon. Rain will total around .5 inches throughout most of Siouxland. Saturday evening looks to be the time we will see a transition from a few light rain showers back to snow.

We’ll see light snow showers Saturday night and Sunday morning. Snow accumulations will be light around .5-1” and shouldn’t create many travel issues.

By next week we will see a dry and sunny pattern with temperatures in the 40s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories