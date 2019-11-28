Siouxland Forecast November 28, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving Siouxland! If you plan to travel today keep your eyes on the weather! We have a chance for snow today, with freezing drizzle possible later tonight, leading to a rainy weekend ahead. With the snow and chance for freezing drizzle tonight, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 12 p.m. today and ending at 12 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Snow is looking to move in later this morning between 7 and 9 a.m. Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side, currently being reported in the mid teens to mid 20s across Siouxland. We also have light winds from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have mostly cloudy skies out there this morning, and that’s how it’s going to play out for the day ahead as well. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. Temperatures are going to rise into the low 30s with light snow today, and freezing drizzle moving in later tonight. With this, we will have a high of 31 today with light snow showers. Then tonight we will fall to a low of 29 as snow makes a transition into a freezing drizzle tonight into tomorrow. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see how much more snow we could see today, and when that will transition into a freezing drizzle.