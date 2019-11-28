Siouxland Forecast: November 28, 2019

Light snow showers will remain possible this evening. Additional snow accumulation is looking very minimal and shouldn’t create any travel problems from snow until we see a changeover to freezing drizzle. Tonight we will see a transition to freezing drizzle, and even though ice accumulations will be light, it doesn’t take much to make roads slippery.

Our low temperature tonight will hover right around 30 or so tonight. Tomorrow we will warm up to around 35 and we will see a transition to all rain during the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times during the evening, and that could possibly create a flooding issue as we still have snow on the ground that the rain will melt.

Rain will continue as we head into Saturday morning before changing back to snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rainfall totals should be around .5-.75” by the time the transition to snow occurs.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!